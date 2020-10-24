Regis Management CO LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Regis Management CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,937 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 11.6% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $68,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,640,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after buying an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,023,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,703,000 after buying an additional 9,616,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,177,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,944,000 after buying an additional 2,414,033 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

