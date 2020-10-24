Regis Management CO LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 116.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.26.

NYSE:OXY opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $47.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

