Regis Management CO LLC Purchases 28,880 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Regis Management CO LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,278,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,904,000 after acquiring an additional 81,146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,742,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,730,000 after acquiring an additional 219,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,417,000 after acquiring an additional 710,164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,001,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,556,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,832,000 after acquiring an additional 351,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.