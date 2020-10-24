Regis Management CO LLC Sells 2,195 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Regis Management CO LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 1.4% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $444,437,000 after purchasing an additional 431,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 127,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $47,897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BofA Securities reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $488.28 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.80 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $505.26 and its 200 day moving average is $468.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total value of $719,129.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,643 shares in the company, valued at $17,307,171.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

