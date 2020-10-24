Regis Management CO LLC Sells 9,715 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Regis Management CO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 60,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.