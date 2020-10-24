Regis Management CO LLC Takes $11.72 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Regis Management CO LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 158,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 2.0% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 38,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $84.12.

