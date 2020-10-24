Regis Management CO LLC Takes Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Regis Management CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

