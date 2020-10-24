Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. BofA Securities raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS opened at $111.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.33 and its 200-day moving average is $98.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $122.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.7% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.5% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also: FinTech

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.