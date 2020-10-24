Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 13.74%.

RBNC stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $23.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, insider William M. Fitzgerald II purchased 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $112,347.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,347. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,112 shares of company stock worth $139,227. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

