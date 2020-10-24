Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Receives $70.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on RLMD shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS RLMD opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.18).

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

