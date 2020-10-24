Relx’s (RELX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RELX. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $21.40 on Friday. Relx has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Relx in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 44.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 149.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.