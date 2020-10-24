RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. RENAULT S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

