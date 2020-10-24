Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €32.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RNO. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.09 ($33.05).

RNO stock opened at €24.77 ($29.14) on Thursday. Renault SA has a one year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a one year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.47.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

