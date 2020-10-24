renBTC Hits Market Cap of $325.29 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $325.29 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, renBTC has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One renBTC token can currently be bought for about $12,950.06 or 0.99727135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00095916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00236462 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00033967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.25 or 0.01295714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00139917 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 25,119 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

renBTC Token Trading

renBTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

