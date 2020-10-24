Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of RGP opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $372.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $147.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

