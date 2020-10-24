Reviewing American Lithium Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMLM) & Freeport-McMoRan (OTCMKTS:FCX)

American Lithium Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMLM) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Lithium Minerals and Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan $14.40 billion 1.85 -$239.00 million $0.02 918.00

American Lithium Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Freeport-McMoRan.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for American Lithium Minerals and Freeport-McMoRan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Freeport-McMoRan 0 5 10 0 2.67

Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than American Lithium Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium Minerals and Freeport-McMoRan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium Minerals N/A N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan -4.28% -0.98% -0.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

American Lithium Minerals has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats American Lithium Minerals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on investigating prospective lithium opportunities. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in 88 unpatented mining claims in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Nugget Resources Inc. and changed its name to American Lithium Minerals, Inc. in March 2009. American Lithium Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it estimated consolidated recoverable proven and probable mineral reserves totaled 116 billion pounds of copper, 29.6 million ounces of gold, and 3.58 billion pounds of molybdenum, as well as operated approximately 210 wells. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

