Reviewing California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) and California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -1.08, indicating that its share price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500.

62.4% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sandy Spring Bancorp and California International Bank, N.A., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.86%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than California International Bank, N.A..

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and California International Bank, N.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 11.88% 6.35% 0.77% California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and California International Bank, N.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $419.19 million 2.95 $116.43 million $3.28 7.96 California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats California International Bank, N.A. on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products. This segment accepts deposits, such as demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides investment management and financial planning, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations. The company also provides equipment leasing, personal trust, and wealth management services. It serves customers through a network of 50 community offices and six financial centers. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

About California International Bank, N.A.

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.