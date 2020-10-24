Reviewing Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) & Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Applied Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $37.50 million 3.94 -$14.67 million ($0.80) -9.74 Applied Materials $14.61 billion 3.81 $2.71 billion $3.04 20.05

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Everspin Technologies and Applied Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Applied Materials 1 5 19 0 2.72

Everspin Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.37%. Applied Materials has a consensus price target of $73.52, indicating a potential upside of 20.63%. Given Everspin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than Applied Materials.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.2% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies -23.99% -42.78% -23.47% Applied Materials 19.58% 38.81% 16.83%

Summary

Applied Materials beats Everspin Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets. It serves customers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and organic light-emitting diode displays, and other electronic devices. It operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

