Reviewing Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) & Hyatt Hotels (OTCMKTS:H)

Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Great Eagle has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyatt Hotels has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

36.1% of Hyatt Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Hyatt Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Great Eagle and Hyatt Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A Hyatt Hotels 7.45% -3.48% -1.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Eagle and Hyatt Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Eagle $1.18 billion 1.38 -$43.10 million N/A N/A Hyatt Hotels $5.02 billion 1.19 $766.00 million $2.05 28.77

Hyatt Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Great Eagle.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Great Eagle and Hyatt Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyatt Hotels 2 13 0 0 1.87

Hyatt Hotels has a consensus price target of $51.67, indicating a potential downside of 12.40%. Given Hyatt Hotels’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hyatt Hotels is more favorable than Great Eagle.

Summary

Hyatt Hotels beats Great Eagle on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments; and workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates a portfolio of hotels under The Langham, Langham Place, and Cordis brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including facilities management, security services, cleanliness and hygiene, financial management, staff training, green and risk management, maintenance and repairs, building survey, car park management, consultancy, and club house management services, as well as property maintenance and agency services. Further, it sells building materials; invests in securities; offers real estate investment trust, project, treasury, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as procurement and financing services; and issues medium term notes. Great Eagle Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company operates its properties under the Hyatt, Park Hyatt, Miraval, Alila, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination Hotels, Thompson Hotels, Joie de Vivre Hotels, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, tommie, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Residence Club, Exhale, Hyatt Residences, World of Hyatt, Hyatt Centric Murano Venice, Hyatt Centric Milan Centrale, and Hyatt Resorts brands and trademarks. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio consisted of approximately 850 properties in 60 countries. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal accounts; travel agency and luxury organizations; and a group of individual consumers. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a strategic alliance with Small Luxury Hotels to provide benefits to the members of World of Hyatt loyalty program by providing additional stay opportunities at luxury hotels primarily in Europe. The company was formerly known as Global Hyatt Corporation and changed its name to Hyatt Hotels Corporation in June 2009. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

