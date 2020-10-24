Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Rexnord stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

