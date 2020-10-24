Risk (George) Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) & Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Financial Analysis

Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) and Risk (George) Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Ability alerts:

This table compares Ability and Risk (George) Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ability $1.88 million 0.54 -$7.74 million N/A N/A Risk (George) Industries $14.81 million 3.28 $2.10 million N/A N/A

Risk (George) Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ability.

Risk and Volatility

Ability has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Risk (George) Industries has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Risk (George) Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ability and Risk (George) Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability N/A N/A N/A Risk (George) Industries 23.05% 8.73% 7.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ability and Risk (George) Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ability 0 0 0 0 N/A Risk (George) Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Risk (George) Industries beats Ability on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ability Company Profile

Ability Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and iridium, advanced thuraya, and satellite link interception systems. In addition, it provides international mobile subscriber identity catchers, advanced CDMA interception systems, in-between interception systems, and ultimate interceptions; geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Risk (George) Industries Company Profile

George Risk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components. It offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches. The company's products are used for residential, commercial, industrial, and government installations. George Risk Industries, Inc. sells its products to security alarm distributors, alarm installers, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors of off-the-shelf keyboards of proprietary design worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Kimball, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Ability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.