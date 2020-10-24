Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Upgraded to Buy by Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of RHI opened at $51.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 607.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

