Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3804 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Rogers Communications has increased its dividend by 3.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $51.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.56.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.