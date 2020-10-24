Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3804 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Rogers Communications has increased its dividend by 3.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $51.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.56.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
