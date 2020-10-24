Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on January 4th

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3804 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Rogers Communications has raised its dividend by 3.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

NYSE:RCI opened at $44.04 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCI. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.56.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.