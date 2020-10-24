Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) Given a C$2.40 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.40 price target on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) alerts:

Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) stock opened at C$1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Roxgold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.32 million and a P/E ratio of 56.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.48.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.