Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €60.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAI. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €50.50 ($59.41).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €48.40 ($56.94) on Wednesday. Daimler has a 12-month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12-month high of €54.50 ($64.12). The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is €46.36 and its 200-day moving average is €38.12.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.