Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$144.00

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$144.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CNR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$116.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$154.00 target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$137.18.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$137.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$141.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$126.88. The company has a market cap of $97.99 billion and a PE ratio of 27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of C$92.01 and a 12 month high of C$149.11.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

In other Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 2,426 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.52, for a total transaction of C$314,215.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,022,194.20. Also, Director Gordon D. Giffin sold 10,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.21, for a total value of C$1,382,071.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,812,163.91. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,039,136.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

