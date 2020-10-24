Royal Bank of Canada Increases Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $75.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.06.

NYSE:DFS opened at $68.00 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $3,147,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 455.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,484,000 after buying an additional 36,971 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

