Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.09 ($33.05).

Renault SA (RNO.PA) stock opened at €24.77 ($29.14) on Wednesday. Renault SA has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.47.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

