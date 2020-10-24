Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

RUBY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $407.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,441,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,443,000 after buying an additional 459,724 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 603,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 38,291 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

