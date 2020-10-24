Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Receives $32.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.67 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rush Enterprises from $23.33 to $33.33 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 28,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $1,388,362.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 75,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $3,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,334 shares of company stock worth $5,597,535. Corporate insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after buying an additional 20,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 396,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 132.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 123,457 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 14.74%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

