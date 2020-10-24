Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Issues Earnings Results

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $38.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.67 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $23.33 to $33.33 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 28,573 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $1,388,362.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $3,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,334 shares of company stock worth $5,597,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

