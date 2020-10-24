Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.23.

Shares of SB opened at $0.98 on Friday. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $99.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 32.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 32,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 15.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

