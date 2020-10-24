Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $67.51 and last traded at $65.99, with a volume of 107598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.45.

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%.

Get Safehold alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 73.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 4,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.52 per share, for a total transaction of $249,972.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,555,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,225,628.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 34,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,734,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 106,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,837,967 and have sold 292,030 shares valued at $15,105,785. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 38.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Safehold by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00 and a beta of -0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.73.

About Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.