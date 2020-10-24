Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Mizuho

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.20.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $71.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of -0.45. Safehold has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $71.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $55.73.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. Equities analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 73.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 4,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.28 per share, with a total value of $249,983.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,632,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,711,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,734,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 106,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,837,967 and sold 292,030 shares valued at $15,105,785. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 40,060 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 40.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Safehold by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

