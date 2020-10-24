salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Barclays

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $264.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.60.

CRM stock opened at $250.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.97 billion, a PE ratio of 97.86, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,632,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 754,767 shares of company stock valued at $176,819,185. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

