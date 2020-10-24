SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.
OTCMKTS PERS opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. SandRidge Permian Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.
About SandRidge Permian Trust
