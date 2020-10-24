SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS PERS opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. SandRidge Permian Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

