Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$14.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$14.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.88.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$10.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 255.00. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.64 and a twelve month high of C$14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.41.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$25.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.1858605 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

