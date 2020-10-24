Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SASR. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

