Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €135.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Independent Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €120.23 ($141.45).

Shares of MRK stock opened at €131.85 ($155.12) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($135.29). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €124.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €110.74.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

