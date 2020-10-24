Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$469.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CP. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$418.54.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$413.50 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of C$252.00 and a 12-month high of C$432.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$403.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$361.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.5659715 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

