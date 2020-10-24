Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €4.00 Price Target for Air France KLM (EPA:AF)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AF. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Air France KLM presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.53 ($5.33).

Shares of AF stock opened at €3.29 ($3.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.04. Air France KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

