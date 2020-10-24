Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.29.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 64.26%.

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,702,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $1,441,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth about $1,171,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth about $480,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

