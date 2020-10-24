Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $21.38 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.40 million, a P/E ratio of 194.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

