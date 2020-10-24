Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $633.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $346.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.58 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,303,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 72,171 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $6,482,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 152.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 291,022 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $6,108,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

