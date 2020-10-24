Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Cowen

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.35.

NASDAQ STX opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.89%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $797,162.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,698 shares of company stock worth $4,020,593. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,115 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 17.8% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $614,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,862 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

