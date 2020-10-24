Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Loop Capital

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $50.74 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 56.89%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $797,162.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,698 shares of company stock worth $4,020,593. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 260.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

