Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded by Benchmark to “Buy”

Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.35.

Shares of STX opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,698 shares of company stock worth $4,020,593. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. AJO LP increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 418.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 999,848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,402,000 after purchasing an additional 806,809 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 68,245.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 486,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 485,906 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,860,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 471,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 43.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,051,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,887,000 after buying an additional 320,517 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 21.9% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,716,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,088,000 after buying an additional 308,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

