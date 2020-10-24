Secure Income REIT PLC (SIR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.65 on November 27th

Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:SIR opened at GBX 262 ($3.42) on Friday. Secure Income REIT has a one year low of GBX 104.20 ($1.36) and a one year high of GBX 476 ($6.22). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 267.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 272.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.40.
About Secure Income REIT
