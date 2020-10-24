Secure Income REIT PLC (SIR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.65 on November 27th

Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SIR opened at GBX 262 ($3.42) on Friday. Secure Income REIT has a one year low of GBX 104.20 ($1.36) and a one year high of GBX 476 ($6.22). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 267.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 272.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

About Secure Income REIT

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

