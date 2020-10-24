Sentinel (SENT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.40 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and $9,241.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001044 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.